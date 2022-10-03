Work Talk Podcast: Business in the crosshairs of geopolitics

ST's senior business correspondent Krist Boo hosts Mr Stephen Tracy, COO of Milieu Insight, Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ms Dora Hoan, CEO of Bestworld International.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:29 Milieu Insight survey: How geopolitics are affecting businesses across Southeast Asia

3:36 Singapore businesses looking to the government for guidance

6:36 Singapore businesses most dependent on both the US and China economies doing well

9:31 What will keep business leaders awake over the next 12 months

10:25 Is there a role for businesses in soothing geopolitical tensions

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

