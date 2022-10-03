Work Talk Podcast: Business in the crosshairs of geopolitics

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.
Without the politics, 2022 was meant to be the "first-out-the-gate" year when local enterprises ride on Singapore's early reopening after the pandemic to exploit new markets and opportunities. Unexpectedly, local firms now confront new anxieties about a trade war and trade protectionism as the Russian-Ukraine war, US-China rivalry and tensions over Taiwan create new uncertainties. Are local businesses feeling the heat? Which businesses are most affected? What should local businesses do?
ST's senior business correspondent Krist Boo hosts Mr Stephen Tracy, COO of Milieu Insight, Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ms Dora Hoan, CEO of Bestworld International.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:29 Milieu Insight survey: How geopolitics are affecting businesses across Southeast Asia
3:36 Singapore businesses looking to the government for guidance
6:36 Singapore businesses most dependent on both the US and China economies doing well
9:31 What will keep business leaders awake over the next 12 months
10:25 Is there a role for businesses in soothing geopolitical tensions
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Read Krist Boo's Column: https://str.sg/wB2P
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!