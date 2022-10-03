Work Talk Podcast: Business in the crosshairs of geopolitics

ST's senior correspondent, Krist Boo, discusses geopolitics with Mr Stephen Tracy, COO of Milieu Insight, Mr Kurt Wee, President of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ms Dora Hoan, CEO of Bestworld International. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.

Without the politics, 2022 was meant to be the "first-out-the-gate" year when local enterprises ride on Singapore's early reopening after the pandemic to exploit new markets and opportunities. Unexpectedly, local firms now confront new anxieties about a trade war and trade protectionism as the Russian-Ukraine war, US-China rivalry and tensions over Taiwan create new uncertainties. Are local businesses feeling the heat?  Which businesses are most affected? What should local businesses do?   

ST's senior business correspondent Krist Boo hosts Mr Stephen Tracy, COO of Milieu Insight, Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ms Dora Hoan, CEO of Bestworld International.

1:29 Milieu Insight survey: How geopolitics are affecting businesses across Southeast Asia

3:36 Singapore businesses looking to the government for guidance 

6:36 Singapore businesses most dependent on both the US and China economies doing well

9:31 What will keep business leaders awake over the next 12 months

10:25 Is there a role for businesses in soothing geopolitical tensions

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

