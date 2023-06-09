Work remotely from Phuket at $850 a month? S’pore start-up offers digital nomads furnished spaces

SINGAPORE – Entrepreneur Robert Biter looks to have solved the work/life balance when he moved to the resort island of Phuket to take on the life of a digital nomad.

Dr Biter, the founder and chief executive of Dando A Luz Birthing Centers, rents a fully-furnished rental studio apartment in Phuket town for the princely sum of $850 a month.

That buys him facilities such as co-working space, a rooftop pool, a gym and a restaurant with a weekly cleaning service.

“The amenities are beyond anything I have experienced during my three years in Thailand,” said Dr Biter, a 52-year-old American doctor who is bringing the first natural birthing centre to Phuket with the hope of replicating it across Asean.

“The energy is a mix of fun and opportunity to get work done before a nice dinner and swim in an amazing rooftop pool.”

No one will need reminding that rent for a similar sized condo-unit in Singapore would cost at least double and there is no beach resort in sight.

Singapore-based Homa completed the 506-unit building in Phuket town at the end of 2021, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.