Women representation on boards reaches record high

SINGAPORE - The number of women directorships in Singapore Exchange-listed companies, statutory boards and charities reached a high in 2023, a study found.

More than half of over 1,000 organisations reviewed exceeded voluntary board gender diversity targets, and all-male boards were also on the decline.

Women’s participation on boards tripled to 23.7 per cent as at end-2023, from 7.5 per cent in 2013, in the top 100 SGX-listed companies by market capitalisation.

Statutory boards reported a nearly 10 percentage point increase from 2018 in women’s participation on boards, reaching 32.7 per cent in 2023.

The top 100 Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs) by donation receipts as at end-December 2023 recorded 31 per cent of women’s participation on boards in 2023, its highest annual growth, increasing from 29.3 per cent in 2022.

The findings are from the Council for Board Diversity’s Singapore Board Diversity Review, its annual study on gender diversity in the boardroom of companies listed on the SGX, at statutory boards and at IPCs, covering more than 1,360 organisations.

The data review, spanning from 2013 to Dec 31, 2023, was conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Sustainable Finance Innovation at Nanyang Technological University.

For the top 100 SGX-listed companies with a voluntary 25 per cent target of women’s participation on boards by 2025, a record 48 firms had at least 25 per cent of women’s directorships in 2023, up from 39 firms in 2022.

Statutory boards with a 30 per cent target saw 35 out of 64 organisations have at least 30 per cent women’s participation on boards in 2023, up from 30 firms in 2022.

For IPCs with a target of voluntary 30 per cent women’s participation on boards, 56 charities out of the 100 reviewed were found to have either hit or exceeded the target in 2023, up from 51 charities in 2022.

The recent key drivers of the increased female board appointments were likely regulatory in nature, including recent enhancements to regulatory frameworks for SGX-listed companies and charities placing emphasis on director tenures and diversity in board composition.

SGX requires board diversity policy disclosures, which took effect from January 2022 together with the revised Corporate Code of Governance and its Practice Guidance, which highlighted diversity in board composition.

A nine-year hard cap imposed on independent director tenure by the Singapore Exchange Regulation took effect from January 2023.