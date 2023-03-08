Women-led firms in Asia-Pacific need more support to grow their businesses: JPMorgan

SINGAPORE – Women entrepreneurs need more targeted support in areas like networking and mentorship to overcome societal barriers that might hinder them from growing their businesses, given that they make up only a small proportion of high-growth firms across Asia-Pacific.

The observation is gleaned from a report by JPMorgan released on Wednesday, which found that just 5.7 per cent or 848 companies out of 15,000 high-growth private businesses in the region were founded, co-founded, led or managed by women as at the end of 2021.

High-growth businesses refer to firms that have secured significant funding in recent years – through either Series A to J funding, private equity or private debt – and have potential to raise more capital for future growth.

Commenting on the report, JPMorgan’s Asia-Pacific private bank chief executive Kwang Kam Shing said: “We have been serving ultra-high net worth individuals and families in the region, and I have to say, women are not well represented. For the most part, the decision-makers we are dealing with are mostly men.

“But this is changing. We are seeing more and more women, whether they are first-generation founders or entrepreneurs of their own businesses, or daughters of founders. When they take over, we can see the value-add they bring to the business,” Ms Kwang told The Straits Times last week during a visit to Singapore.

While more women have joined the workforce, the trend is slower when it comes to entrepreneurs and those in key management roles, she added.

The report, which studied “women-powered” businesses across 12 Asia-Pacific markets – where women are founders or co-founders, or hold C-suite and management positions – also found that Singapore had the second-highest proportion of women-powered businesses in the region, at 13 per cent of all high-growth businesses here.

Malaysia emerged top, with 16 per cent. Japan had the lowest proportion, of 2.5 per cent, followed by Taiwan at 4.1 per cent and China, with 5 per cent.

These figures are not enough, said Ms Kwang.

“The world is made up of half men and half women so in everything we do, we should have half of the representation coming from women,” she said, citing McKinsey research that advancing women’s equality could add US$4.5 trillion (S$6 trillion) to Asia-Pacific’s collective annual gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025.

Singapore women-powered businesses raised the second-highest volume of US$2.4 billion among the 12 Asia-Pacific markets. This accounted for 6.7 per cent of the total funds raised by these businesses in the region as at April 2022.

China took first place due to its large size, with women-powered businesses there raising US$27 billion or 72 per cent of total funds raised by these firms in Asia-Pacific.