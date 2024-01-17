With risks largely priced in, 2024 will be a better year than 2023: Fidelity

SINGAPORE - 2023 was a challenging year, with central banks hiking up interest rates, a regional banking crisis in the United States, two wars, increased geopolitical tension and a moribund Chinese economy.

But most of these risks have been priced into the market in 2024. Besides retreating inflation and a potential Fed pivot later this year, for Asia-Pacific (Apac) investors, there is also more growth visibility in markets like China, Japan and India in 2024.

These were some of the thoughts shared by Mr Rajeev Mittal, managing director for Apac of US global investment giant Fidelity International.

“Markets are seeing that inflation is getting under control and we expect rate cuts by the Fed later in the year,” he said in an interview with The Straits Times. “So if you put on the lens of looking ahead into 2024, while it might not be straightforward, the direction of travel is positive.”

He does not see signs of a potential deep recession in developed markets in 2024.

He said: “While there may be a slowing down of the economy, we think the strength in the labour markets and the balance sheets of companies means that we’ll probably see a mild recession in the US and Europe.

“In Asia, we are still seeing a lot of growth. In China, despite slowing down, we expect to see 4 per cent to 5 per cent, in Indonesia 5 per cent, India probably 7 per cent. The growth story in this part of the world is much more robust, it’s about finding the opportunities.”

Fidelity International is the global arm of the US financial giant Fidelity Investments, which offers investment solutions and retirement expertise to institutions, individuals and their advisers around the world. As at Sept 30, 2023, Fidelity International’s assets under management (AUM) were around US$714.3 billion (S$955 billion), a 22.7 per cent increase from its AUM of US$582 billion as at Dec 31, 2019.

It has more than 10,000 employees worldwide, based in 25 markets across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and South America. It celebrated 20 years in Singapore in 2023, has been in Japan for more than 50 years, and in Hong Kong for 40.

Fidelity’s biggest recent achievement was the establishment of its on-shore business in China, where it received its licence in December 2022. It launched its first mutual fund to retail investors in China in early 2023.

“Today, we’ve raised close to US$1 billion of assets in our first year of operations,” Mr Mittal revealed. “This is essentially domestic capabilities for domestic investors. And if you think about the dynamics in the region, China is a massive opportunity for asset managers like us. If you think about the market, it’s probably the largest market outside of the United States today, and it is only going to grow. And we’re one of a handful of wholly owned foreign asset managers in China.”

Having launched its first China fund in April 2022, its second fund in November 2023 and being in the midst of launching its third fund, Fidelity is poised to get deeper into China’s retirement and pensions space.

“With their ageing population, it is clear that there is a massive need for solutions and investor education on retirement,” Mr Mittal said. “There’s also a big push from policymakers in that space. And Fidelity’s DNA has been the retirement space, that’s where we have a leading position in many markets.”

While upbeat about the China market, Mr Mittal also cautioned that investors have to be patient.

“You have to take a long-term perspective and you have to have ample resources to get it to work. You’ve got to build credibility and deliver on what you say you can do. And Fidelity is a private company that takes a very long-term perspective.”