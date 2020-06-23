Wirecard in Singapore in midst of licence application, required to keep customer funds in banks here: MAS

SINGAPORE - German payments firm Wirecard's entities in Singapore are required to keep customer funds from their activities in banks here pending their application for a licence, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (June 23).

Wirecard's primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards.

The regulator said it has received a licence application from Wirecard under the Payment Services Act, which provides for a grace period for entities conducting regulated activities to apply for the relevant licence. During such a time, MAS may issue requirements to the entities and allow them to carry on with regulated activities.

The Act came into force on Jan 28 and is aimed at safeguarding against money laundering and terrorism financing, as well as strengthening consumer protection in the use of e-payments.

The German firm said on Monday that €1.9 billion (S$3 billion) reported missing from its accounts likely did not exist in the first place, and that it was withdrawing its full-year 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results.

It is also looking at measures to ensure continuation of its business operations, which include cost reductions, restructuring, disposal or termination of business units.

Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun quit on June 19 as the company's search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines.

News agency Reuters reported on Tuesday that German prosecutors may issue arrest warrants against Mr Braun and Wirecard board member Jan Marsalek, and that there is a risk that both executives may attempt to flee.

The Straits Times has contacted Wirecard Singapore for comment.

Last year, Singapore police raided Wirecard's premises following allegations of fraud at its local office.

Prosecutors said in March 2019 that eight Wirecard subsidiaries were under investigation in a criminal probe of suspected forgeries, falsified documents, money laundering and round-tripping of funds to support false transactions that were believed to have taken place between 2014 and 2018.

Round-tripping is where sales and profits are faked by sending money to a third party, who then uses it to buy goods and services from the sender in a pretence of real commerce.