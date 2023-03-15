Wing Tai buys Holland Tower for S$76.3 million

SINGAPORE - Property developer Wing Tai Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary will acquire Holland Tower for S$76.3 million, translating to a land rate of S$1,746 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), the group said on Wednesday (Mar 15).

The subsidiary, Wincove Investment, has entered into a contract for the collective purchase of the freehold site. This is subject to approval from the Strata Titles Board and the Singapore Land Authority’s land dealing approval unit.

Holland Tower was put up for collective sale via public tender in February 2023, which closed on Tuesday. Owners were seeking S$76 million for the property or S$1,739 psf ppr.

The 14-storey property located at 10 Holland Heights was completed in 1976, and comprises 19 residential units each spanning 1,862 square feet (sq ft) to 2,949 sq ft. It has a site area of 2,032.6 square meters (sq m) with a gross floor area of 4,059.05 sq m.

The site falls within the Good Class Bungalow Area in Holland Park in District 10 and is a five-minute drive or a 15-minute walk to Dempsey Hill and Holland Village. It is also near Farrer Road and Holland Village MRT stations.

Holland Tower is also near schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (International) and Nanyang Primary School, and near the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Orchard Road shopping belt.

Wing Tai plans to redevelop the property into a residential development for sale. The group does not expect the deal to have any material impact on its net asset value.

Wing Tai executive director Tan Hwee Bin said: “We plan to leverage its superior location attributes to develop a luxurious and iconic residential development with stunning unblocked views of the lush greenery in Holland Park as well as the Singapore city skyline. ”THE BUSINESS TIMES