Wilmar says destroyed oil tanks at Ukraine facility will take 6 months to rebuild

The oil tanks are part of a facility owned by Delta Wilmar Ukraine, an 80 per cent owned subsidiary. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 09:40 AM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 09:40 AM

SINGAPORE - Wilmar International estimates that it will take six months to rebuild its Pivdennyi, Ukraine-based oil tanks that were struck by a missile on April 19.

On April 22, the agribusiness group said it does not expect the incident to have a material impact on its financial results for financial year 2024.

“Operations will resume as soon as the relevant clearances are obtained from the local authorities, which is expected in the coming weeks.”

In its regulatory filing on April 21, Wilmar confirmed media reports that a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi hit the facility of Delta Wilmar Ukraine, an 80 per cent owned subsidiary of Wilmar. No casualties were reported, Wilmar said then.

The company’s shares were trading unchanged at $3.40 as of 9.26am on April 22.

