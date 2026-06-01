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Tech still holds long-term promise but choose companies carefully based on their fundamentals.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Talk of an AI bubble has been brewing for some time, with many asking when it will burst.

But young investors still want to get in on the tech wave and buy into a sector that has great growth potential.

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at which tech stocks show promise in a mature AI era.

Her guests are DBS Bank head of equity and fixed income Subhra Chatterjee and StashAway head of investment advisory Mark Yeo.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:00 Tech is still an integral investment theme

6:00 What is the AI bubble

12:00 Should you still buy the MAG7

17:00 How to fit tech into your portfolio

21:00 SGX or Nasdaq or some other market entirely

31:00 What is dollar-cost averaging?

34:00 Different ways to diversify your portfolio

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law and Joanna Seow

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.