Will Singapore’s Temasek get its money back from FTX?

SINGAPORE – Customers and creditors burnt by the bankruptcy of American cryptocurrency exchange FTX are projected to get payouts, and this might be extended to the firm’s investors, including Sequoia, Softbank and Singapore’s Temasek.

The development comes as FTX on May 8 said almost all customers who lost money in the November 2022 collapse of the exchange will get their money back.

It said it owes creditors about US$11.2 billion (S$15 billion), but the firm has between US$14.5 billion and US$16.3 billion to distribute to customers and non-governmental creditors after it sells all its assets.

Mr Robson Lee, a partner at law firm Kennedys Legal Solutions, told The Straits Times that in bankruptcy proceedings, customers and other creditors get paid first before investors.

FTX laid out a proposal to a US bankruptcy court that the payouts will be based on what accounts were worth in late 2022 when the market was down. The repayments will also be pegged to the US dollar, and these have drawn the ire of creditors.

As the dollar-value of the assets recovery is higher than the dollar-value of the debt that the company owes, “it can be envisaged that investors like Temasek and Sequoia are likely to get back some money”, Mr Lee said.

When asked, Temasek declined to comment.

In mid-November 2022, Temasek said it would write off its US$275 million investment in FTX, “irrespective of the outcome of FTX’s bankruptcy protection filing”.

The state investor had held a 1.5 per cent stake in FTX, and the investment constituted 0.09 per cent of its $403 billion portfolio as at end-March 2022.

Mr Lee said because of the currency exchange, FTX customers in Singapore are likely to get payouts of a higher dollar-value.

But he noted that the market value of cryptocurrencies have risen since November 2022.

“So, while the Singapore customers are likely to get back a higher sum of money as opposed to the traditional hair-cuts that customers and creditors are expected to face in an insolvent situation... the higher sum of distributions will not reflect the current market value of cryptocurrencies,” Mr Lee said.

Reports said most creditors anticipate disbursements later in 2024.

Under FTX’s reorganisation plan, customers whose claims amount to US$50,000 or less will receive roughly 118 per cent of the amount of their allowed claim. About 98 per cent of creditors will receive this compensation.

But some creditors have described the plan as “insulting”.