Will food prices stop rising quickly? Many companies say yes

Few prices are as visible to Americans as the ones they encounter at the grocery store or drive-through window, which is why two years of rapid food inflation have been a major drag for US households and the Biden administration.

Shoppers have only slowly regained confidence in the state of the economy as they pay more to fill up their carts, and President Joe Biden has made a habit of shaming food companies – even filming a Super Bowl Sunday video criticising snack producers for their “rip-off” prices.

But now, the trend in grocery and restaurant inflation appears to be on the cusp of changing.

After months of rapid increase, the cost of food at home climbed at a notably slower clip in January. And from packaged food providers to restaurant chains, companies across the food business are reporting that they are no longer raising prices as steeply.

In some cases, that is because consumers are finally pushing back against price increases after years of spending through them.

In others, it is because the prices that companies pay for inputs such as packaging and labour are no longer rising as sharply.

Even if food inflation cools, it does not mean that your grocery bill or restaurant check will get smaller: It just means it will stop climbing so quickly.

Most companies are planning smaller price increases rather than outright price cuts. Still, when it comes to the question of whether rapid jumps in grocery and restaurant prices are behind us, what executives are telling investors offer some reason for hope.

Some, but not all, consumers are saying no.

Executives have found in recent months that they can raise prices only so high before consumers cut back.

Soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo had raised prices by double-digit percentages for seven straight quarters, and while that streak ended at the close of 2023, PepsiCo still raised prices by 9 per cent in the final months of the year.

But all those price jumps on soft drinks and chips have started to bite. The company recently posted a surprise drop in sales.

Mr Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo’s chief executive, said on a recent earnings call that the company would be less likely to raise prices beyond “normal pricing levels” – around 2 per cent to 3 per cent per year. The company is seeing milder cost increases on ingredients and is focusing more on keeping sales up, he explained.

Mr James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, explained on a recent earnings call that the company had seen a stark divide among US customers. Some are under financial stress and are facing a “real spending power squeeze”, while others “still have plenty of money, plenty of purchasing power” to spend on lactose-free milk and protein shakes.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, reported strong US sales in the fourth quarter, in part as more higher-income households turned to the value chain for grocery shopping.

“We continue to see a customer that’s resilient but looking for value,” Mr Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, said during an earnings call on Feb 20.

He noted that prices for food and consumable products were still “slightly” higher than a year ago.

“Prices are lower than a year ago in places like eggs, apples and deli snacks,” he said, “but higher in other places, like asparagus and blackberries.”