Will crypto benefit from the banking turmoil?

Prices of Bitcoin rose to the US$28,600 level last Thursday – up 70 per cent for 2023 – from US$20,200 in early March. PHOTO: REUTERS
Claire Huang
Business Correspondent
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The banking turmoil that spread from the United States to Europe in March is not going to make cryptocurrencies any more favourable in the eyes of central banks, with some market observers saying these digital assets still have to prove their worth as an asset class.

Ms Grace Chong, board member of the Association of Crypto Currency Enterprises and Start-ups Singapore, said that how well crypto performs during market and regulatory challenges will be a key test of its ability to stand on its own as a separate asset class in the long term.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top