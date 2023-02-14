Will AI take over people’s jobs and is Singapore prepared?

SINGAPORE – Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot topic in schools, boardrooms and the media since the launch of chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022.

ChatGPT is an AI model trained with massive amounts of data to understand the context of complex queries and generate answers that are coherent and relevant in a conversational, human-like manner.

One of its key innovations is the ability to compose entire paragraphs, or even pages, of text, as well as summarise long articles into bullet points. It can produce text in a variety of styles, such as creative, business or scientific, and mimic the human ability to create content such as images, texts and videos.

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, the San Francisco-based start-up co-founded by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which last month invested US$13 billion (S$17.3 billion) in a third round of funding.

The move has triggered a race among Internet heavyweights such as Microsoft and Google to revamp their search engines with AI features.

But ChatGPT has also raised concerns about how accurate, safe or biased its content is and whether the technology poses a threat to some jobs.

Here is what you need to know.

Are AI chatbots over-hyped and can we take their content seriously?

By January, ChatGPT had amassed 100 million monthly active users globally within two months of its launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to private bank UBS.

People are now no longer able to access the chatbot for free because it is functioning at capacity, and have to be placed on a waiting list to subscribe to the service.

ChatGPT has generated excitement because it is now relevant to and accessible by the layman, said Associate Professor James Pang, co-director of the NUS Business Analytics Centre.

“AI-generated content (AIGC), or generative AI, is not hype and is already changing the way we do things in our daily lives. While not yet deployed on a large scale, there will be many new AIGC applications that will impact the layman in the next three years.”

Still, chatbots such as ChatGPT may not always generate the facts, said Mr Laurence Liew, director of AI innovation at research platform AI Singapore.

One flaw is ChatGPT currently does not list the sources for the information it generates. “For now, only experts in the field are able to tell if the content is factual,” he added.

As AI chatbots learn using data from the Internet, issues involving privacy and copyright infringement as well as the use of abusive or offensive content may arise, while reports have also emerged of hackers using ChatGPT to generate malicious code.

“As such, ChatGPT is useful as a guide or as a tool to generate an outline for research or other queries. But the information it generates should not be fully trusted by the layman,” Mr Liew said.