Will AI take over people’s jobs and is Singapore prepared?

SINGAPORE – Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot topic in schools, boardrooms and the media since the launch of chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022.
ChatGPT is an AI model trained with massive amounts of data to understand the context of complex queries and generate answers that are coherent and relevant in a conversational, human-like manner.
One of its key innovations is the ability to compose entire paragraphs, or even pages, of text, as well as summarise long articles into bullet points. It can produce text in a variety of styles, such as creative, business or scientific, and mimic the human ability to create content such as images, texts and videos.
ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, the San Francisco-based start-up co-founded by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which last month invested US$13 billion (S$17.3 billion) in a third round of funding.
The move has triggered a race among Internet heavyweights such as Microsoft and Google to revamp their search engines with AI features.
But ChatGPT has also raised concerns about how accurate, safe or biased its content is and whether the technology poses a threat to some jobs.
Here is what you need to know.
Are AI chatbots over-hyped and can we take their content seriously?
By January, ChatGPT had amassed 100 million monthly active users globally within two months of its launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to private bank UBS.
People are now no longer able to access the chatbot for free because it is functioning at capacity, and have to be placed on a waiting list to subscribe to the service.
ChatGPT has generated excitement because it is now relevant to and accessible by the layman, said Associate Professor James Pang, co-director of the NUS Business Analytics Centre.
“AI-generated content (AIGC), or generative AI, is not hype and is already changing the way we do things in our daily lives. While not yet deployed on a large scale, there will be many new AIGC applications that will impact the layman in the next three years.”
Still, chatbots such as ChatGPT may not always generate the facts, said Mr Laurence Liew, director of AI innovation at research platform AI Singapore.
One flaw is ChatGPT currently does not list the sources for the information it generates. “For now, only experts in the field are able to tell if the content is factual,” he added.
As AI chatbots learn using data from the Internet, issues involving privacy and copyright infringement as well as the use of abusive or offensive content may arise, while reports have also emerged of hackers using ChatGPT to generate malicious code.
“As such, ChatGPT is useful as a guide or as a tool to generate an outline for research or other queries. But the information it generates should not be fully trusted by the layman,” Mr Liew said.
How is AI currently being deployed in Singapore?
AI is used on a daily basis by search engines, social media and e-commerce platforms to send targeted content and advertisements to consumers, and facial recognition applications. Users interact with AI when they engage with virtual assistants such as Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, while e-mail service providers such as Gmail use AI to identify and filter out spam.
On a national level, the Singapore Civil Defence Force uses AI to transcribe and log each call for assistance received in real time, including in Singlish.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority taps AI to automate fingerprint, facial and iris scans at immigration checkpoints in Singapore.
On a corporate level, AI Singapore has collaborated with firms, including sovereign wealth fund GIC and kidney dialysis centre RenalTeam, to develop AI solutions.
For example, it worked with Sompo Holdings Asia to produce an application that has helped the insurance provider deliver a 90 per cent improvement in fraud detection in just seven months.
According to consulting firm Accenture, most Singapore businesses spend between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of their total technology investment budgets to develop and implement AI products and services. By 2024, these companies will increase their AI investments by another 20 per cent.
In 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Singapore will invest US$50 million to attract and develop talent in AI. The announcement came a year after he said an additional $180 million will be set aside, on top of the $500 million already committed, for AI research here.
Should Singaporeans view AI as being complementary or predatory to their jobs?
Generative AI should be seen as a tool to help people work faster and produce better-quality work. It is complementary to most jobs, said Prof Pang.
“There are many areas, such as in finance and healthcare, where doctors and loan officers are needed to make decisions and AI can provide them with decision-making support,” he added.
Mr Lee Joon Seong, senior managing director and applied intelligence lead at Accenture South-east Asia, said growth in generative AI will be quick in the services sector, for example, in enabling contextually aware, highly adaptive and personalised human-like interactions between chatbots and customers.
In the creative sector, professionals can co-pilot with generative AI to complement their content development work, he noted.
“For example, ChatGPT can easily churn out creative ideas, reducing the amount of time needed (by humans to do this). It enables content managers of marketing campaigns to create highly personalised content for different users in split seconds,” Mr Lee said.
While AI will help workers get their jobs done faster and free up time to add value to their work, there is a likelihood that some could lose out to those who have acquired AI skills or knowledge, Mr Liew said.
He added that some staff could still be replaced by AI. Those who perform single tasks face a higher risk as some duties can be easily automated by AI.
He said: “Everyone should learn how to use AI to complement their job functions. While qualified engineers are needed to execute AI programs, the technology can manifest itself not necessarily in complex programs like Python, but in tools such as Microsoft Office, which are incorporating AI features.”
Mr Liew added that AI Singapore is working with businesses to help employees understand AI and how it helps them perform better. “This helps to ensure they buy in to AI and are prepared to work with it.”
Accenture’s Mr Lee reckons there is a fundamental need for the public to acquire AI literacy.
This is because Singapore is growing in prominence as a leader in developing and deploying scalable, impactful AI solutions, so its workforce must keep up to stay relevant and employable.
“With the growing number of AI start-ups and multinational corporations setting up AI research and development centres in the country, we can expect to see continued growth in AI investments and development in Singapore,” he added.