Why US hotels are missing more than 238,000 employees

Tourism is back in the United States – but hotel workers are not.

Hotels and resorts learnt to operate with leaner staffing models during the pandemic. Three years later, Covid-19-era band-aids like self-service kiosks and less frequent housekeeping have now become the new normal for many firms seeking to cope with rising labour costs and perpetual vacancies.

While employment in a variety of industries has now surpassed 2020 levels, the accommodation industry currently employs about 238,000 fewer workers than before the health crisis – a hole that is likely to persist.

Companies are seeing these initiatives “as a solution to the efficiency issues”, said Mr Alexi Khajavi, president for hospitality, travel and wellness at Questex, an information services firm. But there is “also just simply the fact that they don’t think that the labour issues are going to be fixed any time soon”.

Nowhere in the US is the fallout more apparent than in Las Vegas, where one in four people are employed in the leisure and hospitality sector. The shortfall of more than 17,000 workers in the city’s accommodation industry has left the unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent – the highest among any major metropolitan area in the country – despite job growth in other industries.

Technology is on full display across Las Vegas. Major hotels allow guests to access their rooms without much, human interaction, with self-check-in and mobile-entry. Drink-dispensing machines are mixing up cocktails at resorts like the MGM Grand. And robots named Elvis and Priscilla are making room deliveries at Marriott International’s Renaissance.

The distrust towards new technologies and cost-saving measures could ultimately help spark the Culinary Workers Union’s first citywide strike in almost four decades. Contracts covering 40,000 union members just expired, and a strike vote is scheduled for this week.

As drink-dispensing machines have gained ground in recent years, Ms Holly Lang, 45, has seen close to 20 bartenders look for new jobs. Starting at about US$40,000 (S$54,700), companies can get one of Smart Bar USA’s automated dispensing machines fully installed, and its employees trained to use it.

The machines can dispense drinks quickly, with the help of fewer bartenders. But Ms Lang, a unionised server who has been working at MGM Grand for nearly two decades, said the new technology requires her to balance more tasks. Machines can get clogged or do not process the orders she puts in, putting her in a tough spot with customers, she said.

“We’ve kind of had to take on the role of bartending even though that wasn’t something that we actually signed up for,” said Ms Lang.