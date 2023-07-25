Why this third-gen boss put the family food business second, and food waste first

Persistent inflation is bad news for most, with many feeling the pinch of paying more for food and groceries.

But one man sees a silver lining: People care more about how much food – and by extension, hard-earned cash – they are wasting, says Mr Nicholas Ng, 43, co-founder of local charity The Food Bank Singapore (FBSG).

“This year, behaviour has changed a little because of food security,” he says. “People are trying to waste less because they're trying to save money.”

This is likely also good for the environment, given that the Republic generated 813,000 tonnes of food waste in 2022, according to data from the National Environment Agency. Of that, only 18 per cent was recycled.

“A lot of times, consumers don't have the habit of asking for less,” says Mr Ng. “They don't ask for less rice, they just don’t touch what they can’t eat. They order 20 dishes at a restaurant, when they can only finish five.”

Businesses, too, are guilty of throwing away perfectly fine food. “In Singapore, we have at least 500 food distributors, so even if everybody has only one carton of unsold food a month to throw, that’s already 6,000 cartons a year.

“Singapore imports 90 per cent of its food, yet so much goes to the incinerator to be burned every day. What we waste is just so much, it's (a mountain) bigger than Bukit Timah Hill.”

Mr Ng speaks from first-hand experience. He is the third-generation boss of food distributor FoodXervices, which supplies a range of fresh, frozen and dried food goods to consumers and businesses.

Together with his sister Nichol, 44, they founded FBSG in 2012 after noticing how much food was thrown away in the course of doing business.

For example, customers avoided buying canned food six months from its “best before” date, leading to cartons being discarded.

In response, the siblings started Singapore’s first food bank, modelled on successful food banks in the US, to create a place where households and companies could donate food with a shorter shelf life to those who need it.