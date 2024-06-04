Why this entrepreneur chose to spend up to $120k a year on a community initiative

A gratifying scene unfolds across nine heartland spaces on the last Sunday of each month. Residents young and old arrive bearing the casualties of daily life – faulty electrical appliances, torn clothes, and frayed toys.

They’re met by smiling volunteers armed with tools and a shared passion: Giving broken items a second life.

The volunteers are from Repair Kopitiam, a community initiative launched by social enterprise Sustainable Living Lab in 2014.

“We’ve always been inspired by the Repair Cafe movement (where people meet up to repair items together) in the Netherlands,” says Mr Veerapan Swaminathan, 39, founder and director of Sustainable Living Lab.

“But we knew that we wouldn’t be able to run it in the same way in Singapore because there isn’t a pervasive do-it-yourself culture here.”

He hit on the idea to teach people how to repair general household items when “some of our employees started bringing in spoilt items they found that can be repaired and used”, he says.

These trainers could then pass on what they’ve learnt by volunteering and coaching others for free, says Mr Veera.

On a whim, they had an informal meeting. Momentum grew.

Repair Kopitiam, which started with just one location, is now held across nine venues including Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Jurong East.

Over 4,000 volunteers were trained and have coached in at least three sessions since 2014. About 700 of them remain active, says Mr Veera.