Why Tether and stablecoin USDT have become a big crypto worry

NEW YORK – USDT, the stablecoin issued by Tether Holdings, isn’t the most valuable cryptocurrency or the most likely to make you rich. Tether simply promises that if you give it US$1, it’ll give you a coin that will almost always be worth US$1.

That dull utility has made it the most widely traded digital token in crypto. It’s also become a focus of concern in the wake of the collapse of the FTX exchange, whose knock-on effects continue to reverberate throughout the sector. If USDT stumbles, the risk of broader turmoil across already troubled crypto markets could rise significantly.

1. What is USDT?

It’s a stablecoin, a category of cryptoassets that is designed to always be worth a set value, typically US$1. That’s in contrast to most cryptocurrencies, which can experience big swings.

Most stablecoins maintain their peg by promising to hold an equivalent value of funds in reserve as collateral to match the coins sold. For stablecoins backed by fiat currency like USDT, the majority of that collateral pile is typically held as a mix of cash and highly liquid cash equivalents.

2. What’s USDT’s appeal?

USDT is by far the biggest stablecoin, with around US$65 billion in circulation at present. Its closest rival is Circle’s USDC, at a circulation of around US$42 billion; meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ether are the only cryptocurrencies of any kind to top Tether by market value.

Investors can use stablecoins either as an easier entry point into buying crypto, or to trade between different tokens. Their price stability makes transactions much simpler, and because there’s so much more USDT out there than anything else, using that stablecoin in particular can be easier than alternatives, because exchanges will offer more options for converting USDT into other tokens.

3. Why is it important?

USDT can be exchanged for more than 4,000 other currencies on centralised exchanges, and possibly an even greater number on decentralised ones that don’t always accept regular dollars.

As a result, it’s quite hard for traders to actively engage in crypto without using USDT at some point. If USDT were to face problems that reduced its appeal or usage, that could cause a chain reaction across the entire sector and sharply crimp trading volumes.

4. What are the concerns about Tether?

The big worry is the “almost” in the statement that USDT is “almost always” worth US$1. The question is whether Tether, as USDT’s issuer, really is setting aside enough in assets to keep its dollar peg secure. These questions have been raised since shortly after it was first issued in 2014, in part because the company has never released the kind of audited financial statements that normal deposit-taking banks are required to report.

Investor doubts prompted the company to start issuing attestations on its reserves in 2017, currently conducted by external accounting firm BDO Italia (though the Wall Street Journal reported in mid-December that the firm was “evaluating” whether to continue its work for Tether and other crypto companies).

As part of a 2021 settlement with the New York Attorney General, which included allegations that Tether lied about its reserves in the past, these attestations are now filed quarterly.

5. What’s known – and not – about Tether’s finances?

Attestations aren’t actual audits, like the kind that public companies publish annually for shareholders. That means that while Tether’s reports say it has about 82 per cent of its reserves in cash and cash equivalents, we don’t know exactly where those assets are held, which money market funds it invests in or other details that might imply the level of risk around its collateral.

For example, the proportion of Tether’s reserves that it lends out to other companies has been rising, according to the attestations – but we don’t know who’s borrowing the money, or what due diligence Tether conducted to make sure they can pay it back. Tether said on Dec 13 that it plans to steadily reduce its secured lending activities to zero in 2023.