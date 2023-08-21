Why LGFV debt is a growing risk for China’s economy

SHANGHAI – Cracks are showing in a pillar of China’s debt market: local-government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

Created to fund such things as roads, airports and power infrastructure, they rarely generate enough returns to cover their obligations. That means most rely on injections of municipal funds to stay solvent.

With many local authorities facing cash-flow problems due to a real estate crisis, there are growing concerns about this US$9 trillion (S$12.2 trillion) debt market – prompting the government to take steps to effectively bail out weaker issuers and avert a credit crunch.

Caixin on Saturday reported that Beijing plans to allow local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan (S$282.6 billion) of special financing bonds to help 12 regions repay debt.

The Chinese central bank may set up a special purpose vehicle with banks to provide low-cost and long-term liquidity to LGFVs, the report said.

How do LGFVs work?

LGFVs were originally established to skirt a ban on the municipal authorities borrowing from banks or selling bonds directly in the market.

The money they raise is spent directly on things such as infrastructure and state welfare projects that can take a long time to complete and often generate low returns.

While LGFVs are categorised as corporate debt, investors generally assume that local governments are held accountable for them.

How did they become so important?

LGFVs have been central to government efforts to ensure China’s infrastructure and public services expand fast enough to sustain outsized economic growth.

They took off after the 2008 financial crisis, when the government undertook a four trillion yuan national stimulus plan, and have grown rapidly ever since.

How significant are they to China’s economy?

The International Monetary Fund estimated that LGFV debts nearly doubled over the past five years to about 66 trillion yuan – equivalent to more than half of China’s annual economic output.

LGFVs had about 13.5 trillion yuan of outstanding onshore bonds at the end of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Ratings – representing about 40 per cent of China’s non-financial corporate bond market.

All types of financial institutions have exposure to them: commercial banks via their wealth management units, insurers, mutual funds, securities companies and hedge funds.

The overwhelming majority of their investors are local as foreigners consider LGFVs to be opaque and hard to analyse.