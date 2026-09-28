Why it’s hard saying no to your boss’ Instagram follow request

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What are the repercussions of adding your boss and colleagues on social media?

In this episode, Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss the nuances of adding your colleagues and supervisor on social media.

While there are benefits to sharing your personal life with them on these platforms, should we also be wary that they might use the information against us?

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Introduction and personal experiences with bosses on socials

3:00 Power dynamics of social media

6:08 Online public vs private personas

8:56 Are there any pros to adding your boss on social media?

9:58 What do people use social media for?

15:32 Navigating social media boundaries with bosses and colleagues

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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