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Talking to friends about money can be sensitive, here’s how to navigate it.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Friendships may be priceless, but money talk often crops up among friends - who owes who money, choosing dinner locations, trying to budget for travel together.

But how can we talk openly about money without breaking friendships?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan and See Kai Wen talk about how to navigate this issue.

Their guest is Vivienne Ong from MoneyOwl.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:49 How will it affect the friend group if everyone knows each other’s pay?

7:43 People pleasing vs guarding your own finances

10:56 Money talk when travelling with friends

18:00 Can owing money break a friendship

23:29 Taking emotions out of the equation

24:50 Expensive weddings and angpao

29:26 How to approach the money convo

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Hosts: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg) and See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Natasha Liew

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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