Why China’s $3.9 trillion trust industry is sparking fears of contagion

TOKYO – Chinese regulators have sought for years to get to grips with the US$2.9 trillion (S$3.93 trillion) trust industry, a corner of the country’s shadow banking sector that offers bigger returns than regular bank deposits but can be fraught with risk. Their fears were underlined in August when trust companies linked to financial giant Zhongzhi Enterprise Group missed payments on several high-yield investment products. The revelation comes at a sensitive time, with many investors already worried about the state of the world’s second-largest economy.

1. What are these trust companies?

They are loosely regulated firms that pool household savings to offer loans and invest in real estate, stocks, bonds and commodities. No other Chinese financial companies operate across all of these asset classes. The sector was once seen as a safe place for wealthy Chinese to park their money for hefty returns. But trust firms have defaulted on billions of dollars of investment products in recent years and the industry has shrunk by about 20 per cent from its peak in 2017, when regulators began clamping down on the nation’s shadow-banking excesses.

2. What is Zhongzhi?

Zhongzhi is a shadow banking giant with interests in trust companies, wealth management and private equity. The Beijing-based firm was founded in 1995 by Mr Xie Zhikun, who built the firm into a sprawling empire. Mr Xie died of a heart attack in 2021, just as Covid-19 and pandemic lockdowns slowed China’s economy and increased volatility in its capital markets. Today it manages about 1 trillion yuan (S$187.1 billion) in assets.

One of its most important investments is a 33 per cent stake in Zhongrong Trust, which has 270 products totaling 39.5 billion yuan coming due this year, according to Use Trust data. The average yield on those products amounted to 6.88 per cent, compared with the benchmark 1.5 per cent one-year deposit rate paid by banks.

3. What’s gone wrong at Zhongzhi and Zhongrong?

Three firms said on Aug 11 that they had failed to receive payments on products issued by companies linked to Zhongzhi, including Zhongrong. Zhongrong has disclosed little to the public about its situation, though it has said it is aware of forged letters being shared on social media saying the company is no longer able to operate. The firm has reported them to authorities, according to a statement on its website.

In one unverified letter circulated on social media, a wealth manager at Zhongzhi apologised to his clients, saying the group’s wealth arms have decided to delay payments on all products since mid-July. The incident involves more than 150,000 investors with outstanding investments totaling 230 billion yuan, according to the letter. Chinese stocks slumped in response and the yuan depreciated toward its weakest level this year.

4. What is the government doing about it?

China’s banking regulator, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, set up a task force to gauge the outstanding debt and risks at Zhongrong, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator required Zhongrong to report its plans for future payments and available assets that can be disposed of to deal with the liquidity crunch, the people said.