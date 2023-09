SINGAPORE – While I was working as a crypto journalist, I would often hear from “experts” working in the industry that Bitcoin was a form of digital gold due to its scarcity and its supposed ability to hedge against inflation.

But by the time I understood half of the technology in 2022, some of the world’s biggest blockchain and cryptocurrency companies had collapsed, the value of Bitcoin had plummeted by 60 per cent, and my crypto investment portfolio had one zero less at the end.