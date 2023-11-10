Why are oil prices falling while war rages in the Middle East?

NEW YORK - Intense fighting is under way in a region that holds much of the world’s petroleum resources. Yet, after a few days of anxiety following the bloody Oct 7 raids by Hamas militants in Israel, energy markets have been slumping.

Brent crude, the international oil bench mark, is now selling for about US$80 a barrel, cheaper than when the fighting started.

Why aren’t prices higher? A main reason, analysts say, is that the fighting, no matter how vicious, has produced little disruption to petroleum supplies, leading traders to conclude that there is no immediate threat.

With respect to the Middle East, the markets are “effectively dismissing that anything could go wrong”, said Mr Raad Alkadiri, managing director for energy and climate at political risk firm Eurasia Group.

He said traders are unlikely to bid up prices unless they see “actual barrels removed” from the market.

Waning demand in focus

The market also appears to have blocked the war out and has returned to a mood of pessimism about future demand for petroleum, dominated by economic concerns about China, the largest oil importer, and other large consumers. Saudi Arabia and other producers have been trying to support prices by reducing their oil output.

Forecasters are warning that 2024 could be a difficult year for the oil markets. The US Energy Information Administration predicted this week that gasoline consumption in the United States would decline in 2024 because of reduced commuting as more people work hybrid schedules, more efficient vehicle engines, and growing numbers of electric cars.

The bearish sentiment drove down prices sharply before the Israel-Hamas conflict, and it appears to be weighing on the market again, despite the risks of a broader war.

Robust oil production in the US has also reassured markets, with supplies from the world’s largest producer recently setting a monthly record, at just over 13 million barrels a day.

Mr Jim Burkhard, vice-president and head of research for oil markets, energy and mobility at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: “Strong oil market fundamentals are prevailing over any fears at the moment.”

Haves and have-nots

As the fighting continues, traders have figured out that when it comes to oil, there are haves and have-nots in the Middle East. The Gaza Strip produces no oil and Israel little. For there to be a material disruption in supply, the war’s effects would need to spread to the gigantic oil fields of Saudi Arabia, Iraq or Iran.

Early in the conflict, Iran’s Foreign Minister called for an oil embargo against Israel, stirring memories of the oil embargo of 50 years ago. But times have changed: Given concerns about the role that fossil fuels play in climate change and their dependence on oil for revenues, any such move would risk backfiring on countries that imposed such a ban. Iran would risk alienating China, the Islamic Republic’s key customer.

Eurasia Group said in a recent note: “The risk to supply is very unlikely to come from an independent decision to curtail oil sales by Iran or Opec. Any such move would inflict as much – if not more – damage on producers as on consumers.”