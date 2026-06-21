Why $94,100 homes remain unsold in Malaysia

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Facade of housing in Bukit Bintang. According to Napic, a total of 14,201 completed residential units worth $869 million remained unsold as of the first quarter of 2026.

Recent data from Malaysia’s National Property Information Centre (Napic) has exposed a profound structural contradiction in the country’s residential property market.

Far from a simple housing shortage, the nation is wrestling with a growing property overhang that highlights a widening disconnect between developer-led supply and the realities of household purchasing power.

According to Napic, a total of 14,201 completed residential units worth RM2.77 billion (S$869 million) remained unsold as of the first quarter of 2026.

Crucially, these properties account for 43.3 per cent of Malaysia’s total property overhang, with the vast majority concentrated in high-density economic hubs like the Klang Valley, Johor and Perak.

This data shatters a long-held real estate assumption. For years, conventional wisdom dictated that any property priced below the RM300,000 threshold would find immediate mass-market demand.

The current reality proves otherwise. The rising property overhang is no longer simply a question of headline affordability.

It is a deeper crisis of product mismatch, location flaws, financing barriers and speculative development assumptions.

Why cheap homes fail to sell

To understand why homes priced at RM300,000 and below remain stagnant on the market, the industry must look past the headline price.

True affordability is determined by a household’s net monthly cash flow, not just the initial purchase price. Several structural factors explain this inventory accumulation.

Total cost of ownership illusion

While a RM280,000 apartment sounds accessible, the true cost of ownership is often burdensome for lower- and middle-income households.

Beyond the mortgage, buyers must secure upfront capital for down payments, legal fees, stamping fees and moving costs.

Once occupied, the property demands ongoing monthly maintenance charges, sinking fund payments, parking fees and utility bills. Against a backdrop of stagnant wage growth, high household debt and rising living costs, the actual monthly commitment quickly becomes unsustainable.

Location mismatch

Many low-priced projects are developed on cheap, peripheral land far from urban employment centres.

These peripheral developments often lack adequate public transport connectivity, social infrastructure and amenities.

Facing long, expensive daily commutes, many target buyers prefer to rent units closer to their workplaces rather than lock themselves into far-away properties with high commuting costs.

Product mismatch

To hit the sub-RM300,000 price point on more expensive land, some developers rely on hyper-dense shoe-box configurations.

These units often feature restrictive layouts, poor workmanship, inadequate family-friendly spaces and limited parking. Today’s buyers are increasingly selective; they refuse to compromise basic living dignity for a lower price tag.

Financing rejection barriers

Mortgage rejection remains a major bottleneck. A significant portion of the target demographic, including gig-economy workers and young professionals, struggles to clear strict debt service ratio assessments.

Existing commitments like National Higher Education Fund student loans and vehicle financing, paired with irregular documentation or weak credit profiles in the Central Credit Reference Information System, lead to high loan rejection rates.

Often, units are booked by eager buyers, only for the sale to collapse when the financing fails, returning the unit to unsold inventory.

Affordability policy versus market reality

The current market environment demonstrates that Malaysia does not face an absolute housing shortage but rather a shortage of well-located, liveable and financeable homes.

Napic data consistently shows that condominiums and apartments account for over 60 per cent of the national residential overhang. This reveals a critical gap between policy affordability (homes built to satisfy arbitrary government quotas) and market affordability (homes that real families can actually afford to live in).

In urban centres like Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor Baru and Penang, escalating rental costs, childcare expenses and inflation force households to act defensively.

Many choose to delay homeownership or downgrade their expectations, renting for longer periods rather than taking on a 30-year mortgage for a poorly located asset.

Coordinated recovery roadmap needed

Resolving this structural mismatch requires a coordinated effort across developers, financial institutions and regulatory bodies.

Developers must shift their mindset from building what is profitable to building what is absorbable. This requires reducing speculative launches and prioritising genuine owner-occupier demand.

Furthermore, the industry should embrace the build-then-sell (10:90) framework, a model long advocated by the National House Buyers Association (HBA).

Requiring buyers to pay only a 10 per cent deposit upfront with the remaining 90 per cent due upon completion would naturally curb speculative launches, minimise project abandonment risks and ensure developers build products that align closely with real market demand.

Commercial banks should modernise their credit underwriting models.

This includes creating flexible credit scoring frameworks for gig-economy workers, expanding shared-equity financing models and supporting targeted first-home guarantee programmes without compromising prudential risk management.

The state and federal governments must tighten planning approvals in oversupplied suburban zones and require rigorous independent market feasibility studies before granting development orders.

Long-term costs of inaction

If the residential overhang continues to climb unchecked, the negative effects will impact the entire economic ecosystem.

An unresolved overhang leads to margin compression, forcing developers to offer hidden discounts and costly rebates that reduce corporate profitability.

Over time, this slowdown stifles broader construction activity, lowering demand for contractors, building materials and labour.

As rental yields soften and capital appreciation slows, investor confidence weakens. This creates a self-reinforcing defensive cycle where buyers deliberately delay purchases in anticipation of further price corrections.

Big data bank needed

Affordable housing ecosystems involve a complex network of stakeholders, namely regulators, developers, commercial banks and social service agencies.

While each entity collects data, this information remains fragmented and siloed across different ministries and agencies.

Without real-time, unified data on active pipelines, household income shifts, localised occupancy rates and regional demand patterns, policymakers are left relying on outdated metrics.

The HBA has repeatedly urged the Housing and Local Government Ministry to implement a comprehensive, centralised big data bank to bring all residential supply and demand metrics under a single umbrella.

True market health requires absolute data transparency.

Ultimately, Malaysia’s housing challenge is no longer a race for raw volume.

The sub-RM300,000 overhang serves as a clear warning: sustainable property development must be anchored in real-world livability, financial accessibility and data-driven planning discipline. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK