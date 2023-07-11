Why 90% of this social entrepreneur’s wardrobe is pre-owned

Tops. Dresses. Pants. Skirts. She didn’t work in fashion, but in her early twenties, Ms Tan Yin Ling, 28, would cart out well over a hundred pieces of clothing a year from online shops.

Ironic, perhaps, given her pursuit of a master’s in conservation biology – but the wildlife lover was blind to the impact of her shopping habit on the environment. The floor of her dormitory at the University of Exeter in England was stacked high with brand-new buys.

“Ignorance was bliss,” she says. “The clothes were cheap, and I felt empowered to be able to purchase so many.”

“I had an extra room just to keep all the extra clothes I was not wearing,” she adds. “Every time I looked at them, they would kind of bear down on me.”

When she graduated in 2019 and moved back to Singapore, it was impossible to bring it all home, so Ms Tan got rid of her stash by offering it up for free on social media.

Little did she know that this experience would lead to an unexpected career in tackling waste.