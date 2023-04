HONG KONG - As the Adani Group grapples with uncomfortable scrutiny, there’s a palpable nervousness in India about what will happen next.

In just over a quarter-century, the once-modest commodity trader from Ahmedabad has morphed into the country’s largest infrastructure player, a debt-fueled behemoth overseeing a dazzling array of hard assets at home, as well as in Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Israel.