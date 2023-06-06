Who is Binance billionaire Zhao Changpeng?

LONDON - On Monday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took aim at the most powerful man in crypto.

The SEC accused Binance founder Zhao Changpeng of operating a “web of deception”, charging him and his exchange with 13 offences.

These ranged from allegedly manipulating Binance’s trading volumes and failing to restrict US customers from its unregulated platform, to commingling and diverting billions of dollars in customer funds “as they please”.

The complaint further threatens Mr Zhao’s vast business empire, which for years has dominated the crypto industry.

The billionaire tycoon already faces charges from the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, filed in March, and his exchange has been under investigation by the US Justice Department too.

Mr Zhao’s towering ambitions are now coming up against the concerted efforts of US regulators to rein in a company that they allege has grown to a colossal size by systematically evading US laws.

In response to the SEC’s allegations, Binance said: “We intend to defend our platform vigorously,” adding that “because Binance is not a US exchange, the SEC’s actions are limited in reach.”

Binance said any allegations that user assets have been at risk “are simply wrong”.

Ever since he launched Binance in Shanghai back in 2017, Mr Zhao dreamt big.

“We want to take over the entire market,” he told staff in a company chat group that year.

The 46-year-old chief executive did not waver in his belief as he built up his crypto exchange.

This year, Mr Zhao felt a major goal was almost within his grasp: A seat at the top table of finance.

“The idea that a five-year-old start-up could mature and operate at the same level as a financial institution that has been around for 200 years was once impossible to fathom,” the billionaire wrote in January in a review of the previous year.

“But we are nearly there today.”

That dream is now looking more distant after the SEC’s action.