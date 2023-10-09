Career Talk Podcast

Who are career conversion programmes for?

(From left) ST podcast producer Teo Tong Kai, Mr Benjamin Tan, chief executive of Red Alpha Cybersecurity, Ms Gillian Woo, director for creative and professional services at Workforce Singapore, and ST journalist Tay Hong Yi. ST PHOTO: AMIRUL KARIM
Tay Hong Yi
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the new Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.

In Singapore’s economy now, workers now have to learn more in less time. Catering to this need are Workforce Singapore’s (WSG) Career Conversion Programmes, particularly in the technology sector.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on talent trends in tech and preparing for a career shift to the sector.

His guests are:

Ms Gillian Woo, director for creative and professional services at Workforce Singapore

Mr Benjamin Tan, chief executive of Red Alpha Cybersecurity, a cybersecurity talent development company

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:34 What are WSG’s Career Conversion Programmes?

4:25 How does being placed and trained in the tech sector work?

12:50 How do career conversion programmes differ from other training schemes and who is suited for these?

21:54 Can WSG’s Career Conversion Programmes substitute tertiary educational qualifications or industry certifications?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

---

---

