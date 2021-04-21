For Subscribers
News analysis
When social influence gets monetised in crypto exchange
Beware ethical, financial risks in pegging value of BitClout coins to influencers' popularity
Earlier this month, a Facebook post and tweet by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made waves among investors and social media influencers.
He had asked for his name and photograph to be removed from BitClout - a social crypto exchange where users trade tokens based on people's reputations. It had used his profile without his knowledge.