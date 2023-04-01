What would Rishi Sunak learn if he went back to Stanford?

Raised in the groves of academe – his economist father was president of Yale University – Jonathan Levin has university life and administration running in his blood, you could say.
Yet, nothing could have prepared the future dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, currently the top-ranked business school by Bloomberg, for the upheavals that followed the outbreak of Covid-19.
At the institution, where easy access to the most brilliant minds was not uncommon – sharing a morning cuppa at the local cafe with a Nobel laureate on the faculty, and two hours later mixing with dozens of accomplished young classmates from all over the world – the pandemic saw everyone disappear indoors.
Students, who pay more than US$75,000 (S$99,900) a year for this opportunity to learn and mix, stayed inside dormitories, and the faculty in their homes. The university square that once buzzed with activity became empty. Professors scrambled to adjust lessons to the demands of the digital world.
Surprisingly, enrolments in Leadership Education in Advancing Diversity (Lead), Stanford’s online executive business programme, doubled during the pandemic.
“That we could keep things going with digital – we learnt what technology could help us do. From a pedagogy perspective, this was the period of highest innovation in education,” says Professor Levin.
“At the same time, technology has not learnt to do the unplanned things – the serendipitous ways students interact with faculty. It really affirmed the value of in-person campus education.”
Six years after he succeeded Professor Garth Saloner as dean of the school, the institution continues to be the “epicentre of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking”, says Prof Levin, whose own field of expertise is macroeconomics.
“The world has changed in the past six years. Business has become much more complicated. The issues are trickier. There is more scrutiny on organisations… exactly what a university should be (equipping you for) when there’s so much disruption.”
Twenty years ago, a typical MBA student would enrol with two or three years of work experience. These days, students come with a little more experience, often having worked at two jobs. Some have already led teams.
That lifts the bar for teachers. Prof Levin says students are less willing to suspend disbelief and get into the frameworks the faculty excel at teaching. And with work experience under their belts, they have plenty of their own opinions as well. All that makes for lively classrooms.
Shifts in the labour market are also telling on the intake. Historically, students moved from economics or finance to, say, internships at investment banks, before going back to do an MBA. But these days, there is venture capital, private equity and a host of others chasing the talent resident at these institutions. Classes are richer with the presence of these “post, post-students”.
What does it take to be an effective business leader in this era? Many of the skills required have not changed. You need to have vision, be able to listen – an underrated skill – and also be an effective communicator. And of course, motivate people.
“What has changed is that the business environment that companies operate in has become more complicated. So, leaders have to be knowledgeable and thoughtful about the issues of the day and to understand you have to think beyond your business. That’s affected MBA education in a lot of ways,” Prof Levin says.
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, students also tend to show less trust in institutions and markets – and sometimes, in the edifice of capitalism entirely. And this is all precious to the Stanford business school. Professors have to be ready as students question assumptions that used to be taken for granted.
“If you teach basic finance, a student might want to know what social value the financial system creates,” Prof Levin says. “We want them to ask hard questions, and that’s what makes (the class) exciting.”
Stanford, he says, was always good on “non-markets” – the political environment, the issues investors and employees care about, and increasingly geopolitics. All these have become more complicated.
What about the topic du jour, generative artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms such as ChatGPT?
A decade ago, researchers like Andrew McAfee of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Erik Brynjolfsson of Stanford University were trying to anticipate how AI and other inventions were going to displace workers doing largely physical tasks, or relatively routine ones. The new shift is that generative AI is automating creative work. How is business school education going to cope with generative AI?
“The jury is still out on whether it will shrink workforces or be productivity-enhancing,” Prof Levin says. “In prior technological revolutions, new jobs were always created. It is early days, but we are discussing this at Stanford. There is an ideas part to it and a practice part.”
After a hot jobs market that lasted a decade, there is some uncertainty lately for graduating students. However, starting pay after the MBA is not something that concerns Prof Levin at all. What matters is that students have a range of opportunities to choose from.
“At most business schools, the typical path is for students to go to a small number of large organisations. What we have seen at Stanford is a very large fraction of students going to work for smaller organisations. We send our graduating students to 300 different organisations. That means, every time you talk to a (former) student, they have had different experiences.”
What about the balance between finance and technology companies, or consulting firms, for that matter? Boston Consulting Group’s chief executive Christoph Schweizer told me recently that consulting firms have to fight for talent not just with investment banks, but increasingly with tech firms too.
“We have fewer students going into investment banks than used to be the case,” Prof Levin says. “But then, every industry today is also a technology industry. So those clear distinctions no longer hold.”
One other thing that has changed: Stanford has always had a deep commitment to social purpose – doing good in addition to doing well. Historically, the way students aspired to do that was to have a career in business, then have a second chapter in public service or philanthropy.
“Now, they want to do all that at once and work for companies whose values are aligned with theirs!”
I have often thought of American universities as degree factories, and I mention that the Stanford business school’s intake – about 420 students for the MBA class graduating in 2024 – is not small.
In Prof Levin’s perspective, this is a small class. Indeed, he says, even students question why the class could not be larger so that it could be enriched with more people from different industries, and from different corners of the world. “What makes a Stanford MBA special is the intense immersive experience of being a student. That has kept the programme relatively small compared with peers.”
Notable alumni born overseas include Zoom founder Eric Yuan, Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is from the Class of 2006.
With Stanford having one of the lowest acceptance rates among business schools – 6.2 per cent for the class graduating this year – you’d wonder if a cohort winnowed down after such scrutiny would need teachers at all. Surely, these people are smart enough to figure things out on their own.
Prof Levin says those good enough to be picked are indeed highly accomplished. However, the MBA is really for what they haven’t done yet, the potential to lead companies, organisations and, as in Mr Sunak’s case, countries.
I have a final question. In these times of massive disruption, what is the obsolescence rate of the modern MBA – two years, less than two?
Prof Levin bursts into laughter.
“It will last your whole life,” he asserts. “Some specific things, such as case studies, may have a relatively short shelf life. But the basics: How you break down a business problem, how to approach from first principles, how to use data, how to work with other people… These are not only durable but also transferable from private sector to public sector and even the social sector.”
Fast facts
The dean
Professor Jonathan Levin is Philip H. Knight Professor and dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business. He was appointed as the 10th dean of the school in September 2016.
The 50-year-old is the son of former Yale University president Richard Levin, a noted economist.
He has a bachelor’s in mathematics and a bachelor’s in English from Stanford University, a master’s in economics from Oxford University, and a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Prof Levin was chairman of Stanford’s department of economics from 2011 to 2014. He was also professor, by courtesy, at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and director of the Industrial Organisation Programme at the National Bureau for Economic Research.
He was awarded the 2011 John Bates Clark Medal. Since 2021, he has been a member of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology.
Prof Levin and his wife, Amy, have three children.
The business school
The Stanford Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, California, was formally opened in 1933.
It offers a general management master of business administration (MBA) degree, the MSx Programme (master of science in management for mid-career executives) and a PhD programme, along with joint degrees with other schools at Stanford, including earth sciences, education, engineering, law and medicine.
The graduate school also offers the Stanford Lead business programme, an online professional certificate programme.
The MBA class graduating in 2024 comprises 424 students who were picked from a total of 6,152 applications. The annual cost of the programme is US$75,000 (S$99,900).