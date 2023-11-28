What to know as shareholders of Temasek-backed VTAC vote to buy live-streaming app 17Live

SINGAPORE - Shares of Temasek-sponsored Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation (VTAC), Singapore’s first special purpose acquisition company, or Spac, were suspended from trading on Nov 28, pending the outcome of an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

A Spac, or blank-cheque company, is created to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a private firm.

At the EGM at 2pm on Dec 1, shareholders of VTAC, which listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in January 2022, will vote on the acquisition of live-streaming app 17Live.

An acquisition, if approved, could result in the SGX’s first pure-play Internet stock, 17Live Group, and could encourage others in the regional consumer tech sector to list here.

If investors buy 17Live’s growth story and are willing to bet that live-streaming will take off in South-east Asia, the listing of 17Live Group could also draw a more diverse base of investors to the SGX, adding vibrancy and liquidity to the local bourse.

Here are some things to know as shareholders prepare to vote.

Why was 17Live selected as an acquisition target? How does its business work?

In its IPO prospectus, VTAC stated that its aim is to identify a high-growth company with deep domain expertise in areas including consumer Internet and technologies. The company must be at an inflection point in its growth journey and ready to undertake an IPO.

VTAC is sponsored by Temasek-backed venture capital firm Vertex Venture Holdings.

Live-streaming app 17Live was selected from Vertex’s portfolio of more than 300 companies. It owns the technology behind an Internet platform where aspiring individuals can sing, experiment with make-up and fashion, cook or play games, among other things, while interacting with their followers in real time.

One reason 17Live is viewed as unique is that it allows viewers to be engaged by and form emotional connections with their favourite streamers over the Internet. It enables communities to form among like-minded individuals and provides a convenient and affordable avenue of entertainment for a diverse user base.

17Live is the No.1 such platform in Japan and Taiwan, where live streaming is a growing business and part of the popular culture.

The app makes most of its money when viewers purchase virtual gifts for their preferred streamers in the app. The streamers then sell these virtual gifts back to the platform under a revenue-sharing model and based on a mutually agreed upon ratio.