SINGAPORE - When I checked my brokerage account on the last day of 2022, I was greeted with a sea of red figures. I logged out within minutes, and contemplated deleting the app altogether. Ignorance is bliss, isn’t it?

The year 2022 was a whirlwind one for many investors, with the market suffering significant losses. Rising inflation, interest rate hikes, the war in Ukraine and fears of a recession took the markets on a relentless roller-coaster ride.