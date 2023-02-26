Singapore companies’ report cards show where the growth is

SINGAPORE - Most companies listed in Singapore have recently announced financial results and their report cards reveal brighter prospects for firms in some sectors for the year ahead.

Some companies with exposure to tourism, for instance, have benefited from the resumption of international travel after nearly three years of Covid-19 lockdowns, and analysts expect their earnings to grow now that China has reopened its borders.

Genting Singapore, which runs Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), is among the firms that saw its earnings bounce back in 2022 with travellers returning to Singapore.

On Feb 21, the firm said that revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, amounted to $1.73 billion, which is up by more than 60 per cent over the previous year, while earnings totalled $340 million, up by 85 per cent over the same period.

Company officials said revenue, which comprises gaming revenue and those of other operations like its hotels and Universal Studios Singapore (USS) theme park, grew more strongly in the second half of FY2022, reflecting continued improvement in the number of gamblers and travellers to Singapore.

Analysts Vincent Khoo and Jack Goh from brokerage UOB Kay Hian say Genting Singapore’s prospects are looking good for the year ahead.

Contributions from returning Chinese visitors should be reflected in the company’s earnings from the first quarter of this year, while the May reopening of Festive Hotel, one of the hotels at RWS, will add revenue from an additional 389 rooms to its top line.

Over the longer term, Genting Singapore has also committed to spending $4.5 billion over five years to improve the attractions at RWS, such as Minion Land in USS.

This could all lead to better share price value and boost dividends, which Genting Singapore may now start paying more regularly after plans to build an integrated resort in Japan were cancelled in 2021, the analysts said.

The company recently declared a final FY2022 dividend of 2 cents, taking total payouts for the year to three cents, representing a 3 per cent yield. Its shares closed at $1.02 apiece on Friday, up 3.3 per cent in the past month and by more than 32 per cent over the past year.

Another company expected to receive a boost from China is Wilmar International.

While the agribusiness group on Feb 21 reported a bumper set of FY2022 results and its highest dividend payout since listing on the Singapore Exchange in 2016, company officials said palm oil prices, which helped Wilmar post some US$2.4 billion (S$3.2 billion) in FY2022 earnings, should be more subdued this year.

However, analysts at UOB Kay Hian and OCBC Research reckon the volatility should be offset by stronger spending by consumers in China, where Wilmar’s food products business is based, and are bullish over the firm’s potential to deliver more value this year.

Wilmar also said that business is expected to proceed as usual for Adani Wilmar, its India-listed packaged food joint venture with Adani Group, which has lost billions in market value after coming under attack by short sellers in January.