What the US-China chip war means for a critical American ally

SEOUL – Samsung and SK Hynix, the semiconductor titans of South Korea, have spent over US$52 billion (S$71 billion) to build up their operations in China. Business with China has long made up a sizable portion of their sales.

But the ties between South Korea’s chip companies and China are under strain from geopolitics.

South Korea, which relies heavily on its semiconductor sector for jobs and revenue, is wedged between China and the United States, South Korea’s long-standing ally, in their trade war over technology.

To curb China’s access to advanced chips that could power its military, Washington has escalated steps to control the sale of such technologies. The Biden administration imposed restrictions last October, raising alarms in Seoul and setting off furious lobbying in Washington to try to minimise damage to South Korea’s semiconductor industry.

A one-year waiver from the export rules that the companies received in mid-October is set to expire soon. While a new waiver is widely expected, uncertainty surrounds how long it might last.

“Geopolitical issues have become the biggest risk for companies to manage,” South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in June, speaking at a meeting of government officials and business executives about a national semiconductor strategy. “Companies cannot resolve this problem alone,” he said, calling the competition over chips an “all-out war”.

Manufacturing semiconductors requires supply chains that cross national borders, and the efforts to impose new rules on the industry have tested commercial alliances in Asia, Europe and the US. But few countries have wrestled with the potential economic disruption from trade restrictions as much as South Korea.

Not only is China a big customer of chips made in South Korea, but both Samsung and SK Hynix have major production facilities in China.

Semiconductors account for 20 per cent of South Korea’s exports. Samsung and SK Hynix have long dominated the market for memory chips, which are used in smartphones and laptops to store data. Samsung sold 36 per cent of all memory chips and SK Hynix 25 per cent as of June, according to data calculated from TrendForce, a market research firm.

Over the past decade, China has received more than half – at one point almost 67 per cent – of South Korean chip exports. That number dropped to 55 per cent in 2022, according to a calculation of South Korean government data by The New York Times.

Samsung does not provide semiconductor sales numbers for China. Partly because of a drop in demand for chips and China’s economic slowdown, two of the company’s chip-related subsidiaries in China that disclosed their financial information showed a 35 per cent fall in sales of chips and displays in the first half of 2023.

SK Hynix’s share of revenue from China peaked at nearly 47 per cent in 2019. It shrank to 27 per cent in 2022, still an important part of the company’s business.