What is Lockbit? The digital extortion gang on a cybercrime spree

SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON - A cybercriminal group named Lockbit, which on Friday said it breached the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), has hacked some of the world’s largest organisations in recent months, stealing and leaking their sensitive data if they didn’t pay ransom.

Here are some details about the group.

Where is Lockbit from?

Lockbit was discovered in 2020 when its eponymous malicious software was found on Russian-language cybercrime forums, leading some security analysts to believe the gang is based in Russia.

The gang has not professed support for any government, however, nor has any government formally attributed it to a nation-state.

“We are located in the Netherlands, completely apolitical and only interested in money,” the gang says on its dark web blog.

In just three years, it has become the world’s top ransomware threat, according to US officials.

Nowhere has it been more disruptive than in the United States, hitting more than 1,700 American organisations in nearly every industry from financial services and food to schools, transportation and government departments.

Among its latest victims is the defence and aerospace giant Boeing.

On Friday, Lockbit leaked a cache of internal data it had obtained by breaching Boeing’s systems. Earlier in 2023, the gang’s hack into the financial-trading services group ION disrupted operations at customers that included some of the world’s biggest banks, brokerages and hedge funds.

How does Lockbit target organisations?

The cybercrime gang infects a victim organisation’s system with ransomware - malicious software that encrypts data - and then coerces targets into paying ransom to decrypt or unlock it.

Such ransom is usually demanded in the form of cryptocurrency, which is harder to trace and gives the receiver anonymity.

US and other officials in a 40-country alliance have been trying to stem the global scourge of ransomware by sharing intelligence between nations on the cryptocurrency wallet addresses of such criminals.