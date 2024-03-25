Commentary

What investors should know about Asean’s e-commerce war

Dale Nicholls

Lazada bears all the marks of Tmall, China’s most popular online marketplace, as Chinese tech giant Alibaba controls them both. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The e-commerce giants of South-east Asia, which take a leaf out of China’s book, have largely been mired in stiff competition and weak earnings. But we think their woes are just the growing pains of a young market preparing for long-term growth.

Shopee, the biggest online retail platform in South-east Asia, looks Chinese in every detail: lots of red, mini games for earning points, and big promotions on the Nov 11 Singles’ Day, as well as the other Chinese shopping festivals that have been created in recent years. Similarly, Lazada, the region’s second-biggest e-commerce website, bears all the marks of Tmall, China’s most popular online marketplace, as Chinese tech giant Alibaba controls them both.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top