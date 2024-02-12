What goes on during a career coaching session

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your career and realise your ambition.
Career coaching is a term frequently bandied about in discourses surrounding employment and employability, and related policies.
Though the basic concept is intuitive, some workers may be hesitant to pursue coaching as they are not sure what issues career coaching can help address.
That is why host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how career coaching can benefit workers in this episode.
His guest is:
Mr Tan Kok Guan, founder of career coaching firm Broccolise
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:51 What should workers prepare before their first coaching session?
9:00 What is the range of career issues coaching can provide clarity on?
12:50 What is the structure of a career coaching session?
17:40 How competence and motivation are not the same thing
21:06 What does Hong Yi’s CV show?
28:40 How to spot a good career coach to book sessions with?
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
