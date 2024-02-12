What goes on during a career coaching session

Though the basic concept is intuitive, some workers may be hesitant to pursue coaching as they are not sure what issues career coaching can help address.

That is why host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how career coaching can benefit workers in this episode.

His guest is:

Mr Tan Kok Guan, founder of career coaching firm Broccolise

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:51 What should workers prepare before their first coaching session?

9:00 What is the range of career issues coaching can provide clarity on?

12:50 What is the structure of a career coaching session?

17:40 How competence and motivation are not the same thing

21:06 What does Hong Yi’s CV show?

28:40 How to spot a good career coach to book sessions with?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

