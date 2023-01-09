What does Jack Ma giving up control of Ant mean for its IPO reboot?

HONG KONG – More than two years ago, Chinese regulators torpedoed Ant Group’s would-be record US$34.5 billion (S$46 billion) initial public offering (IPO), sending shock waves across global capital markets.

New rules have been slapped on the fintech giant, which has operations ranging from consumer lending and wealth management to online payments. The result is that the once-fertile landscape for Web-based financial services has drastically changed as part of a government effort to bring the entire technology sector to heel.

The next big question for Ant is whether it will get another chance at going public, now that billionaire Jack Ma, China’s most-famous entrepreneur, is ceding control.

1. What happened to Ma?

The co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding, from which Ant was spun, used to be one of China’s most high-profile entrepreneurs and its richest. He largely disappeared from public view after giving a speech criticising regulators on the eve of the scuttled Ant IPO, but has been periodically spotted abroad, including in Europe and Asia. In early January, Ant said Mr Ma is giving up control and will hold about 6.2 per cent of voting rights after the adjustment. Many of his peers have also relinquished their formal corporate roles and increased donations to charity to align with President Xi Jinping’s vision of achieving “common prosperity”.

2. How does Ma ceding control affect things?

It could prolong Ant’s listing timeline. Companies cannot list domestically on the country’s so-called A-share market if they have had a change in control in the past three years – or in the past two years if listing on Shanghai’s Star market, which is geared towards new technology companies. For Hong Kong’s stock exchange, this waiting period is one year.

3. What would need to happen for Ant to go public?

The most important thing it needs is to set up a financial holding company, like a regular bank. Its application to the central bank for such a licence was said to be nearing the final stages back in June. Ant then would need a sign-off from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to list in either Shanghai or Hong Kong (the scotched 2020 plan was to list in both cities simultaneously). While not officially part of the process, in reality, it also would need blessings from senior Chinese leaders and a wide range of government agencies.

4. What are regulators saying?

Signals have been mixed. Financial regulators have held preliminary discussions on reviving an Ant IPO, according to people who spoke to Bloomberg News last year. One of them said the CSRC had set up a team to reassess Ant’s plans. On June 9, Reuters reported that China’s central leadership had given an initial nod to restarting Ant’s listing plans in both Shanghai and Hong Kong. The CSRC dampened hopes that anything was imminent when it denied that it was conducting review and research work on Ant’s IPO. However, it added that it supported eligible platform companies going public in China and overseas.

5. What has Ant been doing?

Chairman Eric Jing has said the company would eventually go public, but he said last year that it had no plans to initiate an IPO yet. Ant reiterated that position in announcing Mr Ma’s ceding of control in January, saying it was focused on business rectification and optimisation. Ant has been recasting its business to meet the demands of China’s watchdogs, who have pledged to curb the “reckless” push of tech firms into finance.

In April 2021, the central bank told Ant to open up its payments app to competitors and to sever “improper links” that steered users towards more lucrative services such as lending. Ant set up a consumer finance affiliate that went into operation that same year, with new rules that limit its ability to lend. Assets under management at Ant’s money market fund Yu’ebao – once the world’s largest – dropped about 36 per cent to 759 billion yuan (S$148.2 billion) as at September from two years ago.

6. What is Ant worth?

While Ant fetched a valuation of US$280 billion pre-IPO, based on its stock pricing, the myriad regulations imposed over the past two-plus years mean it is now worth a fraction of that as it is now more “fin” than “tech”. Expectations of growth and margin are generally lower for banks than tech companies. Fidelity Investments, for example, cut its estimate for Ant to US$70 billion last year from US$235 billion just before the IPO was suspended, while BlackRock lowered its estimate to US$151 billion.

7. What does all this signal more broadly?

The cancellation of Ant’s IPO kicked off a series of regulatory actions that have changed the playbook for the nation’s tech champions, which had prioritised growth at all costs. Global markets whipsawed in reaction to Beijing’s evolving stance towards Big Tech in general and especially control over the vast pools of user data held by private sector companies that regulators viewed as a potential threat to national security. Some big banks went so far as to call Chinese tech stocks “uninvestable”. Of late, though, the tone from Beijing has shifted. Regulators approved new game titles for Tencent Holdings after a long pause, and also gave a nod for Ant’s consumer lending affiliate to increase its capital registration. BLOOMBERG