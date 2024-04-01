What does hike in insurance coverage on bank deposits to $100,000 mean for you?

SINGAPORE – From April 1, the insurance coverage on your Singapore-dollar denominated deposits with retail banks and finance companies will be raised to $100,000, from $75,000 previously, as announced last September.

This means that in the event a bank or finance company fails, your money is protected up to an aggregate limit of $100,000 per depositor.

ST Explains looks into how safe your money really is.

1. What is the Deposit Insurance Scheme?

You would have heard this before from your banker: “Your money with the bank is guaranteed up to $75,000.”

From April 1, this limit goes up to $100,000.

This essentially is the Deposit Insurance (DI) Scheme.

All retail banks with a full banking licence and finance companies are members of this scheme.

It protects deposits up to a maximum of $100,000 per depositor in the event a member bank or finance company fails.

The compensation to depositors will come from the DI Fund, which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC).

The fund is built up from premiums that DI Scheme members pay annually and can be invested only in safe and liquid assets, such as securities issued by the Government or by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), according to SDIC’s website.

SDIC said the premiums are charged to member institutions as a percentage of the amount of insured deposits they hold.

The premium rates are different for each member and depends on the risk they pose to the fund.

According to MAS, annual premiums are between 2.5 basis points (0.025 per cent) and 8 basis points (0.08 per cent) of the insured deposit base.

MAS has said there will be no revision to these rates and DI Scheme members can expect absolute premiums to rise along with the increase in their insured deposit base.

It has also said the DI Fund is on track to achieve its target fund size of 30 basis points (0.3 per cent) of total insured deposits by 2028.