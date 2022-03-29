What does ESG, or being green, mean for companies?

A day never seems to go by now without someone urging companies to prioritise goals around sustainability - or environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations - but the concept is so broad that many struggle to understand what it all means for them.

The push to go green and reach net-zero emissions has placed more responsibility on companies to focus on ESG issues. But small and medium-sized enterprises can find the process very far removed from their daily focus of ensuring a steady cash flow.