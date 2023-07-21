What crypto consumer protection rules are there in the world?

SINGAPORE – A framework that lays out how regulators around the world can supervise the often-haphazard cryptocurrency sector has been released.

The framework drawn up by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) outlines how tougher controls on crypto assets such as Bitcoin can be applied.

“The recommendations establish a global regulatory baseline, and some jurisdictions may also decide to take more restrictive regulatory measures,” said the report by FSB, which is funded by the Bank for International Settlements and includes members from the G-20 economies.

The recommendations come as regulators around the world try to supervise the sector.

What do the FSB framework mean for regulators in Singapore and elsewhere?

Ms Angela Ang, senior policy adviser for blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs in Singapore, said the FSB guidelines are flexible so there will be differences in regional and national implementation that reflect varying attitudes toward crypto.

Ms Lena Ng, partner at law firm Clifford Chance, noted that different jurisdictions have varying rules even in the existing traditional financial services sector.

She said the implementation of FSB framework will be “slightly differently because each legal framework in each jurisdiction is different and the regulatory policy thinking in each jurisdiction may be different”.

It will be very much business as usual in Singapore, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is already ahead of the game in many areas, added Ms Ang.

She said many measures that align with the FSB recommendations are already in force or being introduced here.

To take one example, Singapore was one of the first jurisdictions to mandate full compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule, a key global standard the FSB has asked members to align towards. The travel rule is a set of guidelines designed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Ms Ang added that recently finalised risk management controls drawn up by the MAS also dovetail well with the FSB recommendations.