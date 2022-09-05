Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: How AI is fuelling more secure digital identity solutions

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sept 5)
Zero trust identity, how AI is fuelling more secure digital identity solutions (featuring Mr Ajay Biyani, regional vice-president for Asean, ForgeRock)
How one Reddit Review spiked a huge increase in this company's sales (featuring Mr Danny Charbonnet, founder, All Citizens)
How a solo trip to Europe inspired a career change (featuring Mr Arathorn Grey, head bartender, Tippling Club)
Cool solutions to tackle climate change (featuring Ms Kavita Prakash-Mani, chief executive, Mandai Nature)
To mask or not to mask? (featuring Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious disease doctor & specialist, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital)
NUS High School student awarded gold medal for Stem project (featuring Mr Mario Tanijaya, student, NUS High School of Mathematics and Professor Konstantin Novoselov, Nobel Laureate, Physics 2010)