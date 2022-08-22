Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: Does the US stock market rally have legs?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 22)
Filling up the gaps, SHATEC launches unique hospitality talent development programme (featuring Mr Lim Boon Kwee, chief executive, SHATEC)
Does the US stock market rally have legs? (featuring Mr Tony Sycamore, senior market analyst, City Index)
Cocktail Connoisseur & Magician (featuring Mr Ronan Keilthy, general manager, Revival)
New Singapore agri technology launches to improve farmers yields (featuring Mr Tan Chong Hui, co-founder, JAH Cultura)
The dark side of audience engagement in the era of digital media (featuring Ms Grace Ho, opinion editor, The Straits Times)
The School Football Academy launches in Singapore to train future footballers (featuring Mr Eric Chua Swee Leong, chairman, Unleash The Roar! Executive Committee, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development, and Jaime Serra, head coach, School Football Academy)