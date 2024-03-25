Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Working from home causing cybersecurity challenges for businesses?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Mar 25, 2024)
What does the future hold for the Workers’ Party and Leader of the Opposition? (featuring Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow, Institute of Policy Studies)
Why procrastinating with these two documents could be a bad idea for your money (featuring Mr Justin Chan, managing partner, Justin Chan Chambers LLP)
Singaporean of the Year 2023 (featuring Ms Ronita Paul and Geraldine Lee, co-founders, Arc Children’s Centre)
Working from home causing cybersecurity challenges for businesses? (featuring Mr Jeffrey Engle, head of product, BlueVoyant & president, Conquest Cyber)
Christine Amour-Levar on her Gobi Desert Expedition in support of The Nature Conservancy (Ms Christine Amour-Levar, founder & chief exective, HER Planet Earth and co-founder, Investors for Climate)
How to adapt and win with the revolutionary prowess of AI (Mr Conall McDevitt, managing partner for Europe and Asia, Penta)
