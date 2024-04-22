Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will this earnings season continue to disappoint?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Apr 22, 2024)
Morning Shot: A decisive defeat for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol & his party? (featuring Dr Ryu Yongwook, assistant professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at NUS)
Money and Me: Surviving a Narcissist (featuring Dr Ramani Durvasula, professor emerita of psychology at California State University)
On the Show: Estelle Low: Is Taking Kids Out on Weekends Overrated? Should Playgrounds Have Age Limits? (Ms Estelle Low, editor in chief of The Singapore Women’s weekly)
Money in the Market: Will this earnings season continue to disappoint? (featuring Mr Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading, Maybank Securities)
Why It Matters: What Estonia can offer to support one’s digital nomad lifestyle (Ms Sandra Särav, deputy minister for economy and innovation of Estonia)
Excitement over leadership succession in May, GE unlikely to happen very soon: NUS academic (featuring Mr Terence Ho, associate professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy)
Saturday Mornings: LAMC Entertainment’s Lauretta Alabons on the SG concert scene and Deep Purple playing here (featuring Ms Lauretta Alabons, founder of LAMC Entertainment)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx