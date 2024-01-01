Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will the Magnificent Seven once again dominate markets in 2024?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (1 Jan 2024)
How Frozt’s popsicles are rewriting our childhood frozen treats (featuring Mr Glen Lee, co-Founder and sales & marketing director, Frozt & Mr Terence Lee, co-Founder and food manufacturing and operations director, Frozt)
$250 million in gains over 5 years with Singapore property (featuring Mr Benny Ong, co-founder and chief executive, I Quadrant)
Will the Magnificent Seven once again dominate markets in 2024? (featuring Mr Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of equity research, Maybank Securities)
Singaporeans more confident at spotting scams, so might we become complacent? (featuring Mr Thomas Laboulle, founder and chief executive,Toku)
Organising 18 food trucks and containers at the Gourmet Park in RWS Sentosa (featuring Mr Kenming Lee and Ms Sophia Shen, co-founders, The Goodburger)
Fancy owning a piece of audio heaven for $114k? (featuring Mr Teng Shao Kai, managing director, Audio-Technica (S.E.A)
