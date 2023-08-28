Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will global investors continue to dump Chinese stocks?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 28)
Will global investors continue to dump Chinese stocks? (featuring Mr Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading, Maybank Securities)
National Day Rally food for thought - Singapore’s bread and butter issues through the lens of MPs (featuring Ms Tin Pei Ling, MP for MacPherson SMC & Mr Saktiandi Supaat, MP for Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC)
Curtis Chin on sparking thought and creative economies (featuring Mr Curtis Chin, chair of Milken Institute’s operations in Asia)
How landscape design can address modern-day challenges in Singapore (featuring Mr Leonard Ng, country market director, Henning)
Singapore’s HealthierSG program helping our ageing society while building a sustainable care community (featuring Ms Evelyn Pang, general manager Moderna Biotech Singapore & Mr Tan Kwang Cheak, chief executive, Agency for Integrated Care)
