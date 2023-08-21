Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why you should be investing in Singapore stocks

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 21)
Why you should be investing in Singapore stocks (featuring Mr Too Juncheong, equity dealer, Moomoo Singapore)
A National Day Rally Curtain Raiser with MP Nadia Samdin & Assoc Prof Walter Theseira (featuring Ms Nadia Samdin, Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC, and member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for National Development & Mr Walter Theseira, associate professor for economics, Singapore University of Social Sciences)
S-Reits earning stars and landscape quakes (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, Reit specialist)
Maintaining Brass Lion Distillery’s unique brand identity, the role of intellectual property (featuring Ms Jamie Koh, founder, Brass Lion Distillery)
Singapore Zoo curators share their animal magic (featuring Mr Kumaran Sesshe, assistant curator & Ms Wendy Chua, curator, Mandai Wildlife Group)