Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why timepieces may be your next rich investments

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 27, 2024)
Timeless pieces may be your next rich investments (featuring Mr Kevin Tan, chief commercial officer, Straits Financial)
Turbulence Terror - Can it take down a plane? (featuring Mr Keith Tonkin, managing director, Aviation Projects & Mr Richard de Crespigny, former Qantas pilot)
MSCI’s Singapore blue chip deletions and what investors need to know & AI investment trends (featuring Mr Anand Francis, senior investment strategist, Infinity Financial Advisory)
The FLiRT family of Covid-19 variants (Dr. Paul Tambyah, president, the International Society for Infectious Diseases)
Carpool app Ryde - NYSE IPO and concerns over profitability (featuring Mr Terence Zou, founder, chairman and chief executive, Ryde Group Ltd)
AlphaGeo Project combines geography, data science, climate change and migration (featuring Mr Dr. Parag Khanna, founder & chief executive, AlphaGeo)
