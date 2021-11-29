Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why now for a precious metals portfolio?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 29)
Why now for a precious metals portfolio? (featuring Mr David Mitchell, chief executive, Indigo Precious Metals Group & Auctus Metal Portfolios)
The increasing trend in sports sponsorship and crypto currency (featuring Mr Andy Mankiewicz, chairman, Sportsbridge Asia)
How a passion project was featured in Louis Vuitton's Singapore City Guide (featuring Ms Elna Tan, founder, Elna Brews)
Health suites: optimizing care for older adults with cancer (featuring Dr Angela Pang, consultant, department of haematology-oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore & Dr Nydia Camelia, consultant, division of geriatric medicine, department of medicine, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital)
Eco Money: WeMaintain's tech tackles sustainable vertical transportation (featuring Mr Tristan Foureur, co-founder and chief technology officer, WeMaintain)
Should humans have intervened to save an otter pup? (featuring Mr Kalai Vanan, co chief executive, ACRES & Mr Sivasothi, senior lecturer, department of biological sciences, National University of Singapore, Otter Working Group, Singapore)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx