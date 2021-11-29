Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why now for a precious metals portfolio?

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, David Mitchell, CEO, Indigo Precious Metals Group and Auctus Metal Portfolios, shares how to invest in the precious metals market and what you can expect as we head into 2022.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 29)

Why now for a precious metals portfolio? (featuring Mr David Mitchell, chief executive, Indigo Precious Metals Group & Auctus Metal Portfolios) 

The increasing trend in sports sponsorship and crypto currency (featuring Mr Andy Mankiewicz, chairman, Sportsbridge Asia)

How a passion project was featured in Louis Vuitton's Singapore City Guide (featuring Ms Elna Tan, founder, Elna Brews)

Health suites: optimizing care for older adults with cancer (featuring Dr Angela Pang, consultant, department of haematology-oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore & Dr Nydia Camelia, consultant, division of geriatric medicine, department of medicine, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital)

Eco Money: WeMaintain's tech tackles sustainable vertical transportation (featuring Mr Tristan Foureur, co-founder and chief technology officer, WeMaintain)

Should humans have intervened to save an otter pup? (featuring Mr Kalai Vanan, co chief executive, ACRES & Mr Sivasothi, senior lecturer, department of biological sciences, National University of Singapore, Otter Working Group, Singapore)

