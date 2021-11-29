Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why now for a precious metals portfolio?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 29)

Why now for a precious metals portfolio? (featuring Mr David Mitchell, chief executive, Indigo Precious Metals Group & Auctus Metal Portfolios)

The increasing trend in sports sponsorship and crypto currency (featuring Mr Andy Mankiewicz, chairman, Sportsbridge Asia)

How a passion project was featured in Louis Vuitton's Singapore City Guide (featuring Ms Elna Tan, founder, Elna Brews)

Health suites: optimizing care for older adults with cancer (featuring Dr Angela Pang, consultant, department of haematology-oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore & Dr Nydia Camelia, consultant, division of geriatric medicine, department of medicine, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital)

Eco Money: WeMaintain's tech tackles sustainable vertical transportation (featuring Mr Tristan Foureur, co-founder and chief technology officer, WeMaintain)

Should humans have intervened to save an otter pup? (featuring Mr Kalai Vanan, co chief executive, ACRES & Mr Sivasothi, senior lecturer, department of biological sciences, National University of Singapore, Otter Working Group, Singapore)

